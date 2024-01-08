American Cornhole League honored as Champions of Economic Impact

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The American Cornhole League Headquarters, located here in Rock Hill, says it has been named a 2023 Champion of Economic Impact by Sports Destination Management.

They say this year’s winners are responsible for contributing more than $932 million to the national economy over the past year.

Out of that number the American Cornhole League generated more than $8 million dollars from the 2023 Cornhole World Championships.

They also recognized the event for featuring 17 hours of live coverage on ESPN8: The Ocho and brought more than 7,000 visitors from around the country and 2,272 participants for the week-long event.

