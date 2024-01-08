Tri-county School Districts moving to e-Learning Day Tuesday

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 News) – School districts say after speaking with local emergency management officials and hearing additional information from the National Weather Service will be holding eLearning days on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Under state law, buses cannot travel if winds are sustained at or above 30mph or gusts at or above 40mph.

The following school districts said they will be moving to eLearning Day on Tuesday:

York School District

Clover School District

Fort Mill School District

Rock Hill School District

Chester School District

Lancaster County School District

If you do not see your school district listed here check back for more updates.