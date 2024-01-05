Deputies search for women who reportedly assaulted employees at Clover restaurant

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three females who officials say were involved in an assault of two employees at a restaurant in Clover.

According to a York County Sheriff’s Office social media post, the incident took place at Kochi Japanese Steakhouse, located at 5360 Hwy 557 in Clover on Thursday, January 4th around 6:20 PM.

Officials say one suspect went to a possible white Chevy Equinox and grabbed a firearm. Officials say she fired 2-rounds into the air and pointed the firearm at the victims.

The post goes on to say another suspect grabbed one victim’s hair, threw them to the ground, and punched them.

If you think you know the women in the pictures, please call the Crime Stoppers with the York County Sheriff’s Office.