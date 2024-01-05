Rock Hill’s Power House Food Hall invites musicians and listeners to Downtown Jazz Jam

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Area jazz musicians have been invited to a Downtown Jazz Jam event happening at Rock Hill’s Power House Food Hall.

This will be the third Jazz Jam that has taken place in Rock Hill with local musicians coming out to play popular jazz standards, including swing, latin, blues, and ragtime.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Power House in Rock Hill located at 378 Technology Center Way.

Organizers of the event say this is a great time for musicians to play music together, gain experience playing music in public, make musical contacts, and share musical tips and ideas.

Power House staff also encourage those who are not musicians to come out and enjoy the music and the great eats offered at the food hall.