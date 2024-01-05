CN2 Today – Healthy eats, YMCA 2024 goals, Living History series, & Pets of the Week!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil is learning more about Historic Brattonsville’s Everything but the Oink event each weekend in January!

Plus, on this week’s Savory Scoop we stop by Everbowl in Rock Hill that’s creating healthy bowls for the new year and beyond.

Speaking of the new year, the Upper Palmetto YMCA is offering a no joining fee for the month of January We stop by the Charlotte Ave. location to learn more about ways to get healthy in 2024.

The Power House Rock Hill is hosting its Jazz Jam. Musicians are welcome to jam out with others, plus grab a bite of food and a drink!

And Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society in York County brings us our Pets of the Week!

Join the fun above!