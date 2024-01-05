Reaching your goals at Upper Palmetto YMCA in 2024

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Upper Palmetto YMCA’s motto in 2024 is to “renew, restart, and recharge” those physical and mental health goals.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil talks with Regional Vice President for the Upper Palmetto YMCA, Tim Conley about what is new at the YMCA this year and how you can maximize your health goals.

Conley says right now for the entire month of January they are offering a “no joining” fee.

Conley says with all of the branches, there are more than 400 group exercises, as well as personal trainers. Childcare is also available at certain times and certain locations.

To learn more, visit www.ymcaup.org.