Savory Scoop – Everbowl crafts superfoods in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this edition of CN2 Today’s Savory Scoop, Renee O’Neil visits Rock Hill’s Everbowl to get a taste of the superfoods created at this acai bowl restaurant.

Store food preparers highlight items found on the Everbowl menu including acai bowls, smoothies, coffee and more.

Store employees say they use superfoods found in nature to create healthy snacks that energize the body and helps to boost immunity.

Everbowl can be found at 343 Technology Center Way in Rock Hill.

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.