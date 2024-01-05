“Everything but the Oink” at Historic Brattonsville

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Every Saturday in January stop by Historic Brattonsville for its Living History Saturday Series, Everything but the Oink.

Each Saturday this month, those at Brattonsville will focus on the different steps in the meat preservation process. “Everything but the Oink” presents how the pig was valued and fully utilized in the regional community.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the event!