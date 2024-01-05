Chester County hit and run suspect taken into custody by Sheriff’s Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man who ran from officers just days ago after being involved in a hit and run. Deputies confirm the hit and run resulted in property damage.

The Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page that Antonioes Tyerrilld Stewart was taken into custody Friday morning without any incident.

Deputies say Stewart is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center.

The hit and run incident caused by Stewart happened on January 4th, 2024 around Pinckney Road and JA Cochran Bypass in Chester, with a vehicle chase ending on Wilson Street.

See the original post from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office below.