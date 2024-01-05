Winthrop Professor helps explore a legendary mystery during TV show appearance

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University professor is back on campus after participated in the Discovery TV show ‘Expedition Unknown’.

The show explores legendary mysteries across the globe and investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories.

Winthrop Professor, Dr. Brent Woodfill teaches a wide range of courses including Archaeology and says the episode hew was featured in is now out and is titled ‘Lost City of the White Jaguar.’

In the episode Woodfill helps the host of the show hunt for the last Mayan stronghold to ward off the Spanish conquistadors.

“I have been involved with a few documentaries in the past,” Woodfill said.

Woodfill joined the show on a 10 day trip to the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

“In addition to being kind and engaging people they also care about the materiel,” the professor said when asked about his time with the show crew.

Once the spring semester begins at Winthrop, Dr. Woodfill says he will host a watch party of the episode for faculty and students who are interested.