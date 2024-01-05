Lancaster County calls on community members for input on 2040 Comprehensive Plan

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County planners look ahead with their work to finalize the latest comprehensive plan. The Lancaster 2040 Comprehensive Plan will provide a strategic guide for elected and appointed officials when it comes to decision making in the County through the year 2040.

However, that plan can be completed the County wants to hear from the public. County officials say at the end of January three public input meetings will be held to gather feedback from residents of Lancaster County.

This will give people an opportunity to make their suggestions for what the County they live in will focus on in the next 16 years.

Planning Director Alison Hardin says this Comprehensive Plan will be different from past years, and will now break up the County into three areas. Those three areas are the Panhandle, Greater Lancaster, and Southern Lancaster, which Hardin says will now allow the County to better meet the needs of all residents.

“A lot of the rules we put down for land use and building tend to be County wide, but they’re going to have a different impact in Kershaw then they’re going to have in Indian Land in part because infrastructure, water availability and the like, so we wanted to look at those three sections uniquely.” Hardin said.

Officials say the plan will be finalized after feedback has been gathered at each of the three upcoming public input meetings happening around the County.

County staff say all are invited to give their input. The first meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 23rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Kershaw Branch of the Lancaster County Library which is located at 101 N Hampton Street, Kershaw.

The second meeting will happen on Monday, Jan. 29th also at 6:00 p.m. at the Lancaster County Historic Courthouse located at 100 North Main Street, Lancaster.

The last meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 30th at 6:00 p.m. at the Del Webb Library in Indian Land. The Library can found at 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.

For more information and a look at the public review draft of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan officials say residents are encouraged to visit Lancaster2040.com.