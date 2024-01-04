New free outdoor fitness facility coming to York Recreation Complex

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An all-new free outdoor fitness facility is coming to the York Recreation Complex thanks to the national fitness campaign, which is making this project possible through grant funding.

York Parks and Rec officials say this fitness center will feature push-up bars, sit-up bars, step-up squares, and more in hopes of providing a free work out alternative for those not wanting to buy a gym membership.

The new addition to York’s complex will take over the existing cornhole courts, and the Parks and Rec Director hopes it will offer a convenience to the city’s growing community.

White expects to begin breaking ground on this project in the coming weeks, with the completion of the fitness facility coming in early 2024.

Officials say they will continue seeking grant opportunities similar to this in hopes of offering more variety through York’s parks and recreation.