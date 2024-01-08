Clover teen hopes for justice as authorities identify three women responsible for restaurant attack

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says it is now one step closer to arresting the three women suspected of assaulting two restaurant employees outside of a Japanese steakhouse on Highway 557 in Clover.

Authorities confirm that all three women involved in the assault at Kochi Japanese Steakhouse last Friday have been identified and warrants have also been obtained.

CN2’s Zane Cina spoke with one of the teenage victims to learn what started the violence and how it escalated to gunfire.

