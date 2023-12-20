UPDATE: 4 arrested and charged from a car chase in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A car Chase reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hours ended in a crash in Fort Mill deputies say.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began in Charlotte and ended at Highway 160 at I-77 North.

According to officials 4 people were wanted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and were taken into custody after the chase.

Out of the four taken into custody, three were identify as, 19-year-old, Jabriel Blakeney, McKinley Hunt, and Richard Petty.

One 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested after the chase.

Officials say the four were wanted by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in connection to a shooting in North Carolina.

Currently they are charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, Petty, is also charged with 2 counts of failure to stop for a school bus, and failure to stop for blue light.