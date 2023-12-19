Scene Video: Chase ends in crash, four in custody in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says four people wanted by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are now in custody after a chase ended in a crash in York County.

According to the Sheriff officials, the chase began in of Charlotte and ended in a crash at Hwy 160 at I-77 North.

Officials say speeds reached up to 100 mph from North Carolina, down I-77 to Porter Road, then back North to the crash scene.

Officials say there were no injuries in the crash.

