Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation gifts more than 80 bikes to district custodians

ROCK HILL, (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation surprised custodians across the district with some two wheeled Christmas presents.

The foundation says it has collected more than 80 bicycles and 10 scooters through donors, all of which has been given to janitors to gift their own children and grandchildren this holiday season.

Foundation executive director, Megan Paat hopes this donation will remind school employees of just how much they mean to the district.

“We want to love on the custodians so that they recognize that they are seen and appreciated, and they get to choose what they do with it,” Paat said. “I’m excited about the magical moments that we may not get to see first hand, but we know that we’re playing a small part in that because of the strong partnerships we have in the community.”

Officials say the bike giveaway would not be possible without community donors Sharonview and Palmetto Impact.

Custodians were surprised with these bicycles while at work in their school building.