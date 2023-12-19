Hundreds of children set to have a merry Christmas thanks to area toy drives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hundreds of children in York County will now have a very merry Christmas thanks to countless volunteers and donors who have been collecting toys for months, all to be given away on this Tuesday, less than a week before Christmas.

Two large toy giveaways took place on Tuesday, including WRHI’s Toys for Happiness and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Distribution.

Officials with Toys for Happiness say more than 1,300 children were in need. The Salvation Army more than 650 children and senior citizens who are registered in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a look inside the toy giveaways as families thanks all who gave.