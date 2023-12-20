Lancaster Motor Company gives back, holding annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Lancaster business that’s been open for 100 years is giving back to children in need as it holds its annual toy drive. and we want to feature that effort in this week’s business spotlight.

The Lancaster Motor Company, located right off Charlotte Hwy., has been serving Lancaster since 1923 through car repairs and new or used cars.

Owners spend the holiday season serving more than cars, as they host its 3rd annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive.

Starting back in 2020 those at the Lancaster Motor Company wanted to give back to the community and decided to “bring a toy and give joy” to kids in need.

If you want to support them, they will be excepting donations until Friday, December 22nd.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.