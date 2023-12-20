“Memory Trees” on display at York County Coroner’s Office

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the holidays here, the loss of a loved one may make it that much harder for some. That’s why the York County Coroner’s Office has its Memory Trees.

A chance for those who have lost someone to be able to come and place an ornament in their loved one’s honor.

Coroner Sabrina Gast says the effort continues to grow with now five trees in her office waiting room.

Anyone is welcome to come by during office hours to hang an ornament and remember someone special.

The effort has been taking place for 10 years and Gast says its her favorite time of year to see the trees and the memories on them .

The trees will be up through the Christmas holiday.

Looking to stop by? 933 Heckle Blvd, #103, Rock Hill, SC 29732.