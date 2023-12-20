Rock Hill Man charged in Trafficking Fentanyl case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man, also wanted in North Carolina on Trafficking Fentanyl, has been charged here in York County for trafficking more than 28 grams of Fentanyl.

According to the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit investigators arrested 33-year-old David Lee Stevenson Jr. of Rock Hill.

At the time of Stevenson’s arrest on Mount Holly Road in Rock Hill, Stevenson, was found in possession of approximately 276 grams of Fentanyl, officials say.

Officials say there could be more charges on the way.