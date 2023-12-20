Decision made to tackle the over population of deer in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Tega Cay making a decision to move forward with a method called “culling” for the ever-growing deer population problem.

This comes after many discussions of whether or not to move forward with culling where a trained sharpshooter would come in, or a PZP, a form of birth control.

City leaders making the decision in this week’s council meeting, saying city Staff and Council appreciate the research and time the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society has contributed.

However, it was said the Council believes it is in the City’s best interest to begin some form of population control expeditiously, as this has been an ongoing issue.

City Leaders say they have appealed the current DNR count of 80 deer and is seeking approval from the State DNR board to cull a total of 160 deer before March.

The city hopes to hear back on their decision by early January.