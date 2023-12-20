A warning from SC State Fire Marshal on fire safety this winter

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With Christmas Day fast approaching the State Fire Marshal is issuing a warning for everyone this winter.

They say with colder temperatures at night and more winter to come, the need to be careful is especially important as this time of year is historically dangerous for residential fires and fire deaths.

Some of the hazards mentioned in the warning include being careful using kerosene heaters and space heaters, heating pads and electric blankets, kitchen stoves or ovens to heat the homes, and many more.

Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, Darren Player, reiterating this warning for those in Lancaster and beyond.

Here is a link to the full warning from State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones:

State Fire Marshal Urges South Carolinians to be Fire Safe During Upcoming Winter Season