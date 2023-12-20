First responders warn Richburg residents about planned power outage

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Duke Energy wanting to make sure customers in the Richburg area and anyone traveling through listen up.

They say this Friday, December 22nd, starting at 2:00 pm and lasting about an hour, there will be a planned power outage that will affect the entire town.

The outage was originally scheduled for 1:00 pm but has been rescheduled for 2:00 PM.

The outage is needed so they can safely redistribute the electrical load.

The area impacted is along Lancaster Hwy from Lewisville High School Road to Knox Station Road.

Richburg fire officials say every light on Lancaster Highway will be out and there could be disruptions at gas stations, restaurants and homes as well.