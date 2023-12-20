CN2 Picture of the Day – Three Winthrop Seniors Recognized

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s latest picture of the day Winthrop University sharing these pictures of seniors who were recognized during their graduation.

Winthrop University awarded three graduating seniors the President’s Award for Academic Excellence during the Dec. 16 Commencement ceremony.

The award is given to students who have the highest GPA of their graduating class.

The trio includes Millie Bridwell of Greer, Cody Cook of Clover, and Jessia Smith of Union, South Carolina.

