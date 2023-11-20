New “Birth Control” method approved by Clemson, decision now in hands of Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society, a group that’s been working to find an alternative way to handle the growing deer population in the city, says its one step closer to making a change.

Leaders with the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society say South Carolina’s Department of Pesticide Regulation at Clemson University has now approved ZonaStat-D, better known as PZP, for use in South Carolina.

PZP is a natural protein that cause the deer’s immune system to prevent pregnancy, breaking the cycle of more deer being born.

PZP is EPA approved at the federal level however had not been approved for use in South Carolina before now, according to the conversation society.

The proposed method is to use PZP and have the protein darted into the female deer within the Tega Cay area.

Elected officials at the City of Tega Cay will officially have to approve the PZP method to be used over the sharp shooting method known as culling. That method was originally proposed when it came to controlling the deer population in Tega Cay.

Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society plans to speak at the city council meeting this Monday to push for this new method.

City leaders say the next step is to evaluate the cost of this program. At this time, council has still paused the decision.