YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – All York County Library locations – Clover, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie, Rock Hill, York – will close at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 22nd, and will remain closed through Sunday, November 26th, for Thanksgiving.

The library’s online resources will still be available during the closure.

