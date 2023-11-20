Nation Ford High School awarded an environmental education grant

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Twelve South Carolina schools have been awarded grants that foster environmental education and action in classrooms across South Carolina from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Department of Health and Environment Control label these schools ‘Champions of the Environment.’

Congratulations to Nation Ford High School for being the only school in the Tri-County to be honored. The school received $2,500.

