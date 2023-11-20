CN2 Picture of the Day – Happy Thanksgiving!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On CN2’s latest Picture of the Day, Donald Boyce prepared an entire Thanksgiving Feast for his co-workers.

Boyce works for the Environmental Services Department at Westminster Towers and friends say while he has only been employed at the Towers for a short time, he has been doing this for more than 20 years!

