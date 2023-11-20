Thanksgiving week marks 9th year Aaliyah Bell Hall vanished in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Thanksgiving week marks the 9th year an 18-year-old vanished in Rock Hill.

Aaliyah Bell Hall went missing after leaving her uncle’s house on Chestnut Street on November 25th, 2014 around 11:15 PM. It was rainy and cold.

Family says she was supposed to go to her Godmother’s home on North Confederate Avenue but never made it. She has not been heard from or seen since.

There have been possible sightings of her in other parts of the state and North Carolina through the years, but none of those were Aaliyah, according to Rock Hill Police.

Police say there have been no new updates this year but they are still investigating.

If you know anything about what may have happened to Aliyah, please call the Rock Hill Police Department.

