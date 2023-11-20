One dead after an early morning car accident in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A fatal wreck took place in the early morning of Sunday, November 19, 2023 according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at approximately 2:35 AM a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling four miles west of Clover on Highway 55 near Enon Church Road.

Traffic investigators say the Tahoe then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and was airlifted to Atrium Hospital, where they later died due to their injuries.