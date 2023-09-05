Tega Cay Police Department prepares for 9th annual Camp Cadet Golf Tournament

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With summer coming to a close the Tega Cay Police Department is already thinking of its next Camp Cadet by holding its annual Golf Tournament.

Camp Cadet is a weeklong summer camp with activities that promote positive relationships between children and public safety.

The Golf Tournament is how the police department is able to fund this camp that’s offered to campers for free.

Alongside the October golf tournament, they will hold different events like putt for prizes and a silent auction.

Registration closes on September 15th for the tournament. They are still looking for sponsors so if you wish to do so you can learn more by visiting the city’s website.

