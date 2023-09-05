Rock Hill Karate Sisters chop their way to the World Championship stage

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sisterly Synergy taking the stage as two sisters from Rock Hill compete in various karate competitions with one of them making it to Team USA to take the spotlight on the world stage.

7-year-old Rayven Harris and her sister 11-year-old TaRaya have been practicing karate for years, which may sound strange give their ages but it’s true and why they’re so good.

This past year both sisters have been competing against other athletes across the nation for a spot-on Team USA.

TaRaya was able to obtain a spot on this team which will allow her to compete for the title of World Champion during the 2023 WKC World Championships in Orlando.

While the family is excited for TaRaya the cost for gear, travel, and entrance fees can be quite taxing. They have set up a GoFundMe where you can send donations.