Inflation impacting food donations for homebound seniors

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Tri-County Agency, Tender Hearts Ministries, that works to feed senior citizens who are homebound say the demand is increasing but the food donations are falling short.

With Inflation, some can manage to take on another job, but for these seniors on a fixed income, its not that easy.

Those wanting to help can adopt a senior once a month for $25.00 or a one time payment of $25.00. For more information, visit: https://tenderheartssc.org/