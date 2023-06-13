Summer Camp holding First Responders Education Day as part of Tega Cay’s Camp Cadet

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Tega Cay Police Department is holding a summer camp for young people who have been nominated by community members and leaders, to gain a better understanding of Public Safety Officers.

During the police departments “Camp Cadet” students from 5th through 7th grades get the chance to engage in different activities, including the First Responders Education Day which took place on this Monday.

The campers are getting to interact with and view demonstrations from SWAT, the Bomb Squad, Dive Team, K9 units, York County Sheriff’s office Mounted Patrol, Firefighters, and the SLED aviation unit.

Each day campers are encouraged to focus on, develop and demonstrate different values. They’ll also have plenty of fun, other activities throughout the week include spending time at a Mr. Putty’s Fun Park, Hometown Escapes, Victory Lane Karting, the Whitewater Center and more!

If you wish to learn more about the program, you can do so by visiting the city of Tega Cay’s website.