TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this edition of CN2’s Picture of The Day, Tega Cay Fire receiving a $5000 storm readiness grant from Duke Energy!

They’ll use this grant to purchase a radar to see debris, people, boats and land masses.

They will also purchase a flier imaging camera, an infrared camera, which allows them to see at night and in inclement weather.

Fire crews say these items will be used on our Fire Rescue Boat.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.