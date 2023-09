ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – With so much focus on the athletic greatness of Football City U.S.A. it can be easy to overlook academic importance for these student athletes.

Nick McCloud of the New York Giants gave a reminder of this to students during a visit to his old stomping grounds at Saluda Trail Middle School.

The pro defensive back participated in a student led interview to Kick off one book one school for the fall, the goal of which is to promote a culture of literacy.