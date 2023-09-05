Miss South Carolina pageant contender talks winning STEM Award and competitions impact

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York Comprehensive high school graduate is back in college and now has some extra scholarship funds with her thanks to the Miss South Carolina pageant.

Carleigh Jackson spent her Summer competing in the pageant as Miss Inman, and while she didn’t walk away with the top crown, Jackson still received an award for placing in the top 15.

Jackson won the STEM Award in the contest, which landed her more than $15,000 in scholarship funding.

She said that money will go towards her education at the University of South Carolina where she is studying to become a physical therapist.

Carleigh said the pageant plays a big role in uplifting women all around our state. She added it’s given her a platform to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that effected her grandmother.

Jackson plans to participate in the 2024 Miss South Carolina Pageant, and said she’s already preparing for upcoming qualifiers.