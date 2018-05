An effort is underway at one Lancaster County business – pushing to protect the lives of mothers and newborn children in developing countries. Movement Mortgage partnering with a non-profit for the unique effort. CN2’s Kathryn Andreoli with a look at how they’re helping to prevent illness and death during childbirth across the globe.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: What's on CN2 Tonight

Fort Mill's Paradise Community has a lot more to celebrate t...