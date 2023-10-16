Rock Hill Voters – you’re up! Polls Open 7am – 7pm Tuesday for City Election

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill City Council Election is happening tomorrow – Tuesday, October 17th. Early, in-person voting is now over and 35 people voted during the two week period. Election officials say there are around 20-thousand eligible voters.

There are three wards on the ballot – Ward 1 where the incumbent Derrick Lindsay is trying to keep his seat, same as ward 3 incumbent Kevin Sutton.

There is a contested race for Ward 2, Kathy Pender is not running for re-election.

Brent Faulkenberry and Hope Matthews are running against each other for that Ward 2 Seat.

Don’t forget to always bring your photo I-D when you show up tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17th.

Polls are open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

