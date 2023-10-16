ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Sullivan Middle School celebrating Hispanic heritage month with a school wide fiesta.

During the fiesta, groups of students gathered in the library to participate in games, listen to Spanish music, and to enjoy food, clothing, and other aspects of Hispanic heritage.

School leaders call the festival “We are All, We are One” and teachers say this emphasizes the connection between the many Spanish cultures around the world in hopes of teaching students about the diversity that can be found both inside and outside of the United States.

School officials say the festival event is only a small part of the Hispanic heritage month celebration, as students are also learning more about Spanish culture, history, and prominent Hispanic people during class time.