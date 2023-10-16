CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Northwestern Trojans vs York Cougars

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On tonight’s Friday Night Flashback, with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Polk executes a screen pass to Turbo.

During this play, Turbo demonstrates the remarkable skills that earned him the title of Athlete of the Week earlier in the season by dodging one defender and leaving the last one spinning like a top.

Due to this maneuver Turbo is able to run a remarkable eighty yards to score his third touchdown of the game.

Northwestern ultimately secures a victory with a final score of 56 to 14, marking their seventh consecutive win.

