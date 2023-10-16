CN2 Picture of the Day – No Sad Story Ministry

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here’s our latest Picture of the Day. The non-profit “No Sad Story Ministry’s” holding its 9th annual gala, taking place this past weekend.

During Sunday’s Best Fundraiser event many in the community were honored.

I was among those recognized by the organization.

No Sad Story Ministry was created in 2014 by Valerie Lawson-Watkins to serve as a voice for the HIV-AIDS community in honor of her mother, Bertrina.

