Rock Hill Police search for missing woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing 32 year old woman.

According to police officials, Katie Sue Hurst was last spoken to on Friday, October 13th around 7:46 AM and was believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically near downtown, police say.

Hurst is 32 years old, 5’10 and 230 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown/tan boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on where Hurst may be to call the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7200.