Man charged after 18-year-old shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office says that Tony Anthony Deese Jr, 30, has been charged with shooting another man at 206 Rock Street in the City of Lancaster.

At about 7:30 PM on September 11th, deputies were dispatched to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster. They found the 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound in his leg. Specific details about the victim have not been released.

The victim reported to police that shots were fired from a car that drove by as he stood outside his Rock Street home. Investigators responded to the scene and witnesses described the involved vehicle to be a brown Cadillac Escalade with aftermarket chrome wheels, owned by Deese. The vehicle was identified using security footage nearby.

The investigative team traveled to Deese’s home in Wadesboro, North Carolina to execute a search warrant at his apartment. He was home and the associated vehicle was present. During the search suspected illegal drugs were found and Deese was taken into custody for possession of those items.

Deese remains in the Anson County jail on these charges. It is unknown when he will be brought to Lancaster to face local charges. Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.