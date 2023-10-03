2 Candidates for Rock Hill City Council Race

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is an upcoming election happening in the City of Rock Hill on Tuesday, October 17th. Early in-person voting is now underway.

There are three races on the Rock Hill Ballot – Wards 1, 2, and 3, but only one of those races is contested.

Two candidates are running for Ward 2 – Brent Faulkenberry and Hope Matthews. They both agreed to speak with CN2 News and answer the same questions.

We aired them in alphabetical order, and they are both linked here.

Early, In-Person Voting will take place now through Friday, October 13th at the York County Government Center. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m., they are closed on weekends.

Don’t forget to bring your photo ID.

This is the last year Rock Hill will have a separate municipal election, in future years it will be tied into the November general election.