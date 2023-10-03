Chester School Board holds special meeting with Sheriff’s Office to talk safety and ‘prosecution’ of school trespassers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School Board called a special meeting Monday.

The Board invited the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to participate in a private discussion focused on safety around the district.

This comes after not just one but two different incidents happening at Great Falls High and Chester High where adults illegally entered school property in an attempt to get involved with student fights.

School officials say this cannot happen again, and are now looking into safety protocols which can better protect students.