Rock Hill PD say no tie to missing Aaliyah Bell Hall case & accused NY serial killer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police officials say its detectives did review the case of missing Aaliyah Bell Hall to see if there is any tie between her disappearance and suspected serial killer from New York, Rex Heuermann.

At the time, according to Rock Hill Police there is no indication to identify Heuermann as a suspect in Hall’s disappearance at time.

CN2 News has been following Hall’s case since she went missing in 2014.

According to Police, Aaliyah was last seen leaving her uncle’s house on Chestnut Street, November 25th, 2014 around 11:15 PM. It was rainy and cold.

Aaliyah was supposed to be taking a path she took many times to her Godmother’s home on North Confederate Avenue. Police say she didn’t make it and hasn’t been seen since.

There have been possible sighting of her in other parts of the state and North Carolina, but none of those were Aaliyah, according to police.

Suspected Serial Killer, Rex Heuermann has been charged in the “Gilgo Beach” murders from 2010. Officials says Heuermann is charged in the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Their bodies were discovered along Gilgo Beach back in 2010.

There are 11 victims in total in what is known as the “Gilgo Beach” murders. After years of investigating, a task force was created 18 months ago to find the killer.

According to officials, detectives got Heuermann’s DNA from pizza crust in a box that he threw away and matched it to a hair found on a restraint used in the killings. He has been charged in at least three of the murders.

After investigating, CN2 News learned Rex Heuermann bought 4 pieces of property in Chester County in 2021. The properties are in and around Rippling Brooke Drive.

His brother, according to public record also owns property on Rippling Brooke Drive and reportedly lives there.

According to documents obtained by CN2 News a 2002 green Chevrolet Avalanche was seized from the property on Rippling Brook Drive and according to the document, the truck is registered in the brother’s name, Craig Heuermann.

Officials with the Suffolk County Police Department say Rex Heuermann gave the Avalanche in question to his brother around 2015 and Rex owned it the time of the murders he’s charged with.

In the search warrant document it says authorities plan to search the property looking for any personal items that may have belonged to the victims, including telephones, articles of clothing, jewelry, as well as DNA, fingernails, toenails, and more.

If anyone knows anything about the disappearance of Aaliyah Bell Hall, call the Rock Hill Police Department.