Plans underway for “An Evening Under the Stars”. An event looking to help area non-profits, nominations are now open

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Evening Under the Stars organizers say is going to be one of the largest nights of philanthropy.

They chose a unique venue and are hoping to throw the unique event on September 23rd.

The goal is to help multiple nonprofits within Rock Hill and if you wish for your favorite nonprofit to join them for “An Evening Under the Stars” nominations are open until August 4th.

To find out more about the event you can do so by visiting their website eveningunderthestars.com or their Facebook page @EveningUnderStars.

(L) Tadean Page (C) Laurabree Monday (R) Rae’l Jackson

