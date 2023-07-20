Troopers say driver who caused multiple crashes on I-77 in Chester County now charged, they say his trailer crossed into oncoming traffic

Chester County, S.C (CN2 News) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says Jason Keith Smith, 47 of Heath Springs is facing several charges including 3 counts of leaving the scene with great bodily injury, driving under suspension and more.

Chester County first responders say a utility trailer disconnected from the white pick-up truck Smith was driving going south-bound on Interstate 77, near mile marker 68 in Richburg around noon on Saturday, July 8th.

Reports show the trailer disconnected and went into the north-bound lane hitting another vehicle as well as a truck pulling a camper. A family of three were entrapped in a vehicle and had to be removed by other drivers. The family says they are recovering at home, but still in a lot of pain. Their family dog, Cash ran from the scene and is sadly still missing.

 

