Filing now open for Rock Hill City Election, so far two candidates have filed for City Council

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Filing is now open for the City of Rock Hill’s upcoming election.

Voters won’t go to the polls until October 17th but if you want to run you need to file by August 18th.

There are three seats open on Rock Hill City Council, they include Wards 1, 2, and 3. So far two people have already filed.

Derrick Lindsay (the incumbent) filed on day 1 for Rock Hill City Council Ward 1.

Hope Matthews also filed on the first day to run for Rock Hill City Council Ward 2. Kathy Pender chose not to re-run for Ward 2 after serving for 19 years.

This is the last year Rock Hill will hold a separate election from the general election.

In 2025 Rock Hill’s election will move to November.

As for this year here are the official dates: